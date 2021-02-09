Epic monitor deal takes $170 off LG 32-inch 4K display for PC, consoles

Want a crispy, big screen 4K monitor for PC or that PS5 or Xbox Series X console you recently bought? Listen up. For a limited time, you can save big on a 32-inch LG 2160p monitor with AMD FreeSync.

Currently, Amazon has the LG 32UD60-B 4K Monitor on sale for $329.99. Usually, this big screen display costs $500, so that's $170 in savings. It's the second lowest price we've seen it marked down to and one of the best monitor deals you can get right now.

LG gaming monitor deal

LG 32UD60-B 32-inch 4K Monitor: was $500 now $330 @ Amazon

Now $170 off, this 32-inch LG 4K monitor is suitable for PC gaming and PS5 and Xbox Series X console gaming. It sports a (3840 x 2160) pixel resolution, built-in speakers (2 x 5W), 6-Axis control, a 60Hz refresh rate and a minimum Response time of 4ms. AMD FreeSync technology reduces screen tearing. View Deal

LG manufactures some of the best monitors out there and the LG 32UD60-B is one of its more popular models.

This 31.5-inch diagonal panel has a (3840 x 2160) pixel resolution, built-in speakers (2 x 5W), 6-Axis control, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time of. AMD FreeSync technology reduces screen distortion and tearing while Dynamic Action Sync minimizes input lag. This ensures responsive gameplay in RTS games.

The monitor's 95% color gamut delivers exceptional, realistic, cinema-like quality. Meanwhile, LG's Black Stabilizer detects and brightens dark scenes, giving you the advantage of in-game night vision.

Although we didn't test this monitor, reviews from happy customers rate it 4.6 out of 5 stars. According to feedback, colors are rich, and images are clear and sharp. When you're not gaming on your PC or console, the LG 32UD60-B supports content from 4K streaming services and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players. On screen controls and screen split gives you quick easy access to the monitor's settings and lets you customize your layout for multitasking.

At $170 off, this LG 32-inch 4K monitor is a great value for the price.