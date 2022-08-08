Epic gaming laptop deal knocks $500 off RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15P

Gigabyte's Aorus 15P is a high-end RTX 3070 gaming laptop with the price to match. Luckily, Best Buy's Anniversary sale offers a deal to take the strain off your wallet.

During the sale, you can get the Gigabyte Aorus 15P Gaming Laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). Normally, this notebook goes for $1,899, so you're saving $500 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop in a while. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals available this back-to-school season.

Best Buy is slashing $500 off the Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD RTX 3070 gaming laptop. This powerful beast packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

Gigabyte manufactures some of today's best gaming laptops — like the Aorus 15P. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

As an alternative, Best Buy offers the 12th Gen Intel-powered Gigabyte Aorus 5 with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,349 (opens in new tab) ($150 off)

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed its sibling, the RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15G. We were impressed by the laptop's superior performance, graphics and colorful panel. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par if not surpass its previous-gen sibling in overall performance.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P reviews from satisfied customers rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Users praise its powerful gaming performance, sturdy construction and stunning display.

For gamers who like to fine tune their settings, the Aorus 15P works with Aorus Control Center. This dedicated app lets you control and monitors the gaming rig vitals including CPU, GPU and fans. What's more, you can customize your Aorus gaming notebook's custom display colors, battery performance, and keyboard lighting.

At $500 off, this Gigabyte Aorus 15P RTX 3070 gaming laptop is a steal. It's a wise choice if you're on the hunt for the best laptop for both school work and AAA gaming.