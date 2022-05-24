EA is up for grabs — Apple, Amazon, and Disney reportedly in talks to acquire

EA is reportedly looking for potential suitors to acquire its well-established gaming company, and Apple, Amazon, and Disney have been in talks to buy the Redwood City-based gaming giant.



According to media outlet Puck (via 9to5Mac), EA has been on the hunt for a buyer since the news of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.8 million and Sony's $3.6 billion deal to acquire Destiny and Halo creator Bungie. Apparently, Disney was the first company EA approached back in March for a "more meaningful relationship." However, Disney did not pursue the deal.



Now, other companies have been in talks to buy out EA, including Apple, Amazon, and NBCUniversal. A deal with NBC didn't happen allegedly due to pricing disagreements, but talks with Apple and Amazon are seemingly in limbo. Both companies have refused to comment,



EA won't be commenting “on rumours and speculation relating to M&A”, spokesperson John Reseburg stated. “We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of more than half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead.”

Apple Arcade and EA could make a good team

Apple Arcade is the Cupertino giant's only big venture into gaming so far, and, while there is a mix of great games (check out the best Apple Arcade games), it's not in the same league as gaming giants PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. With a gaming company such as EA on its side, Apple could see a lot of room for growth.

(Image credit: Apple)

We've already made a case about Apple giving a damn about gaming, and an EA acquisition would get those wheels turning. EA is behind major franchises such as Apex Legends, The Sims, FIFA, Battlefield, and more. Although, the contract between EA and FIFA expires at the end of 2022, and EA CEO confirmed there would be no further contract.



Still, Apple having access to these games to put on their own platforms would see a lot of attention, not to mention Apex Legends Mobile is now out in the wild. Apple's own M1 chips and greater are more than capable of playing mainstream games, but the company just needs to unlock its true gaming potential. Acquiring a company like EA may be the kick Apple needs to venture deeper into gaming.