E3 2022 is officially canceled — but there's more to look forward to

After announcing it will be an online-only event earlier this year, E3 2022 has now officially been canceled altogether. This comes after the ESA informed partners that there will be no digital event this year.



As spotted by IGN, the ESA has released the following announcement: "We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience."

The statement also states that E3 will be presented live from Los Angeles in 2023 and that it will be "a reinvigorated showcase." Gaming giant Razer's Will Powers broke the news in a tweet, after receiving an email confirming the cancellation.



While it's disappointing, the massive gaming conference has been on thin ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It first canceled an event in 2020 in light of the pandemic and remained a digital-only event in E3 2021. Gaming publishers have opted to host their own digital events instead, including PlayStation's State of Play and Nintendo's Direct events.



While we won't see new game announcements and updates to upcoming titles such as God of War Ragnarök, Breath of the Wild 2 (now delayed until 2023), and more, there's another anticipated event that could show off a flurry of announcements: Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks.Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22. pic.twitter.com/jjXLG8XuehMarch 31, 2022 See more

Keighley announced that Summer Game Fest 2022 is set to kick off this June, which will offer announcements, news, and first looks. Apparently, there are some "very cool elements" for 2022. Last year, the Summer Game Fest gave us a first look at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, along with a deeper look at Elden Ring, new footage of Solar Ash, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, and plenty more.



We look forward to all the announcements to come, especially if they offer more news on games like The Witcher 4. Stay tuned for further updates.