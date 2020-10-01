Dell's premium Vostro 15 5000 business laptop is now $699

Dell's Vostro 15 5000 series Windows 10 Pro-driven laptops offer superior security and advanced video conferencing. If you're looking for a durable and reliable business machine, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the new Dell Vostro 15 5501 for just $699 directly from Dell. That's $514 off its $1,284 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell Vostro 15 5501 (Core i5): was $1,213 now $699 @ Dell

Save $514 on the new Dell Vostro 15 5000 series laptop. It packs military grade durability and powerful performance into a premium and stylish chassis. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 10th Gen Core 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Vostro 15 5501 (Core i7): was $1,641 now $1,149 @ Dell

If you want more horsepower, Dell is also taking $492 off the Core i7 model Vostro 15 5000 series. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 10th Gen Core 1.0-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Dell makes some of the best business laptops out there. Its Vostro 15 5000 series notebooks offer superior security and advanced video conferencing.

The Dell Vostro 15 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 10th Gen Core 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, like its sibling, the Dell XPS 15, the Vostro 15 balances sleek design and performance. Its smooth aluminum finish gives it a premium, stylish look of its own.

Dell Mobile Connect's seamless wireless device pairing is one of the highlights of Vostro 15 5000 series laptops. This makes it easy to transfer files between your PC and Android or iPhone without fussing with cables.

Connectivity-wise, the Dell Vostro 15 5501 is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort alt/mode/Power port. There's also a MicroSD slot, headphone/micro combo jack, Ethernet RJ-45, and wedge-shaped lock slot on board.

For a 15-inch laptop, the Vostro 15 5501 is pretty lightweight. At 3.6 pounds and 14.0 x 9.2 x 0.7-inches, the Vostro 15 5501 is lighter than but just as thin as the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches). It's also lighter than the HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

If you're in the market for an affordable business laptop with a host of security features, the Dell Vostro 15 is a solid pick up.