Dell vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals: Save $80 or bundle with free Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is portable, versatile and premium built. For Memorial Day, retailers are offering solid bargains on Samsung's latest tablet.

For a limited time, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $619 (opens in new tab) at Dell. Typically, it costs $699, so that's $80 in savings. It's one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this tablet and one of the best Memorial Day deals we've seen so far.

As an alternative, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) at regular price and receive free Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds (valued at $150).

Dell's Memorial Day sale currently takes $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung's latest flagship tablet has an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is a formidable productivity tablet with detachable keyboard (sold separately) and Samsung DeX support. It has an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness.

Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery

While we didn't test this tablet, Galaxy Tab S8 reviews at Samsung rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the tablet's beautiful design, quality construction and 120Hz display. Others highlight its long lasting battery and DeX mode laptop functionality.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 offers a host of upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S7 for video calls. This includes ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intuitive auto-framing technology. It also ships with an S Pen which opens up a whole new world of nifty features for taking notes, sketching and drawing.

If you're looking for a versatile iPad alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a solid buy.