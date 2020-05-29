Dell 27-inch slim-bezel monitor is now just under $200

Dell's sleek, nearly bezel-less monitors complement any desk or laptop. If you're on the hunt for a 27-inch monitor for under $200, you'll want to check out this deal from Dell.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell S2719H 27-inch Monitor for $199 directly from Dell. Normally, this LCD monitor would set you back $280, so that's $80 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for the model, and it undercuts Amazon's current price by $50.

It's also one of the best monitor deals we've seen all season.

Dell S2719H 27" Monitor: was $279 now $199 @ Dell

This beautiful Dell panel is a solid pick if you're looking for a monitor under $200. It features a near borderless 27-inch display, and dual 5W speakers that deliver premium sound. View Deal

The Dell S2719H is one of the best monitors to buy.

This 27-inch LED-backlit IPS panel features a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz and a 5ms response time. Dell's signature InfinityEdge bezel measures a mere 0.3-inches thick for immersive viewing.

Although we didn't review this exact model, in our Dell S719DM review, we were impressed by its attractive, slim design and port selection. Like its pricier sibling, the Dell S2719H features a single audio line out port and two HDMI ports. This means you can connect more than one video source to the monitor or a gaming console.

What's more, this monitor's two 5W Waves MaxxAudio built-in speakers deliver premium sound whether you're streaming videos or gaming.

At $199, this striking Dell 27-inch monitor is a steal.