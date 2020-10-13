Better than Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy Buds for just $75

Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods Pro alternative for Android users. They offer great sound, seamless pairing and sweat resistance.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are just $74.99 at Microsoft via eBay. Normally, they retail for $130, so that's $55 in savings. It's the cheapest these wireless earbuds have ever been. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Although we didn't test these buds, in our Galaxy Buds Plus review, we loved their dynamic audio performance and useful companion app. Just about the only difference between the standard Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus is battery life. The Galaxy Buds have a rated runtime of 6 hours per full charge whereas the Galaxy Buds Plus provides up to 11 hours.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Buds sport an elegant, alpine-white finish with reflective, triangular touchpads. White rubber material defined by a little wing helps them remain snug in your ear canal. To accommodate all ear size, the Galaxy Buds ship with two pairs of extra size tips and wings.

If great sound and a lasting battery are you're looking for in a pair of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds are a solid pick.

