Xbox Cyber Monday deals: The best discounts for Xbox Series X and Xbox One

The best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals are swarming in, and we've got our eyes and ears peeled for the best discounts.

Whether you were lucky enough to secure the Xbox Series X console and you're seeking compatible accessories or you just want to stock up on games for your Xbox One, you can save big with the influx of Xbox Cyber Monday deals that have hit the internet. Truth be told, we don't expect to see discounts on the Xbox Series X console itself, but we're definitely keeping an eye out for discounts on Xbox games and accessories.

Cyber Monday Xbox One deals

Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are good for offering fantastic Cyber Monday deals on Xbox merch.

Last year, Amazon had the Xbox One Wireless Controller on sale for $39 on Cyber Monday. We expect this deal to return for Cyber Monday 2020 with an even bigger discount. Cyber Monday is also bound to offer markdowns on the best gaming headsets from brands like HyperX, Turtle Beach, Razer, and more.

If you want to grow your Xbox game library or use the latest system's backward-compatibility with Xbox One discs, now is the time rack up. We expect to see excellent Cyber Monday deals on Xbox One games. And if you need more room for games, external hard drives should also see generous price cuts.

Although Cyber Monday tends to bring the best end-of year Xbox discounts, there are plenty of solid Xbox deals available right now. We're rounding up the best early Xbox Cyber Monday deals we find and listing them here. Here are the best Xbox deals you can get right now.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals right now

Xbox Series X|S Controller: was $59.99 now $39.99 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X|S only just launched, but its controller is already $20 off at Best Buy. It's also compatible with Xbox One and PC, meaning this deal is useful for anyone in need of a controller in general. Be sure to grab one before it sells out!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console: from $249 @ Microsoft

Xbox One consoles are hard to find these days. Luckily, Microsoft Store lets you build your own Xbox One S bundle. This value pack saves you money since it includes 3 free games and comes with an optional $10 off an Xbox Wireless Controller offer. View Deal

F1 2020 Standard Edition: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Now $10 off, F1 2020 lets you sit in the drive seat and race against the best drivers in the world. . For the first time ever, you can create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, and hire teammates. Own this game for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion: was $60 now $29 @ Amazon

In Watch Dogs: Legion, you play as a number of random NPCs recruited by a group of hackers called DedSec that intends to take back London from military, criminal and fanatic hacker oppressors. $30 off makes this game worth the price.View Deal

NBA 2K21 for Xbox One: was $59 now $26 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. With exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of pro basketball. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Get one of the best Star Wars games for more than 50% off right now. This is a souls-like metroidvania take on the Star Wars franchise that doesn't miss a beat. If you want to play a third-person light saber action game, then this is it.View Deal

Need for Speed Heat on Xbox One: was $60 now $17 @ Amazon

You can save on Need for Speed Heat, which is the latest and greatest entry in the Need for Speed series. It has the seal of approval from Time Extend's very own Adam Ismail, a racing game aficionado.View Deal

Far Cry 6 Preorder for Xbox One: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for Xbox One. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $39.99 now $23

If you're a big fan of flight simulators and the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: Squadrons is a worthy investment. As it's primarily a multiplayer experience, it's best to jump in as soon as possible before its player-base becomes inactive.View Deal

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $29.99 now $4.49 on Amazon

Lauded as one of the most fluid and electrifying first-person shooters ever made, Titanfall 2 is a must play for any lover of the genre. Hop into mechs, run across walls and fly around the battlefield in an attempt to outmaneuver your opponents.View Deal

Anthem Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $59.99 now $8.99 on Amazon

Anthem hasn't necessarily received resounding praise, but it's an undeniably ambitious project. If you were looking for a cheap entry point, this seems like a pretty solid one, especially since its overhaul update should be coming any day now.View Deal

A Way Out - Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $29.99 now $7.49 on Amazon

A Way Out is an ambitious release from EA, allowing two players to experience the entirety of its prison-break narrative together. It received positive reviews and proved to be a rather solid co-op game.View Deal

Xbox accessory deals: Up to $50 off @ Microsoft

Microsoft's massive accessory sale has come and gone, but you can still save up to $50 on accessories, but the pool is only limited to two items. View Deal

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $150 off at Amazon.View Deal

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for games. View Deal

The Sims 4 Xbox One [Digital Code]: Was $39.99 now $9.99 on Amazon

The Sims 4 is a great game to sit down and relax with, assuming you don't accidentally burn your house down. Regardless, there's a lot of fun to be had here, but be warned: there's a scary amount of paid DLC, and they're not cheap.View Deal

Battlefield V Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $59.99 now $11.99 on Amazon

EA's latest Battlefield entry was praised for its phenomenal environment design. At 80% off, this is an undeniably good deal for Battlefield fans and those looking to jump into a fun military shooter.View Deal

Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year Xbox One [Digital Code]: Was $39.99 now $9.99 on Amazon

With BioWare confirming that a fourth Dragon Age is in development, this is a great time to get into the series. We won't be seeing its sequel for quite some time, but it could be a return to form for BioWare after the disappointment surrounding Anthem.View Deal

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One [Digital Code]: was $39.99 now $9.99 on Amazon

Battlefield 1 received critical acclaim for its thrilling portrayal of the first World War. This edition also comes with all four story expansions. Now that it's 75% off, it's worth checking out if you're a fan of the franchise or military shooters.View Deal

Xbox One Wireless Controller: was $65 now $45 @ Amazon

The Xbox One Wireless Controllers works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Last year, this controller was on sale for $39 on Cyber Monday. We expect this deal to return this year with an even bigger discount. View Deal