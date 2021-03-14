Best laptop deals in the UK for March 2021

The best laptop deals in the U.K. span across many types and consumer requirements — from the cheap and cheerful casual workhorse, to power-hungry portable gaming rigs and everything in between.

So, if you’re in the market to buy a new laptop as you get ready for work or play as we ease our way out of lockdown, then read on because we’ve worked hard to make sure you don’t pay a single penny more than you should.

But before we pick some specific models, let’s train you up on what makes a good laptop deal and where you can find them. A great place to start is reading our laptop buying guide , which will take out a lot of the guesswork that may have gone into your purchasing decision. As for where you can find them, you’ve got your usual suspects in the form of Currys PC World , Amazon , Box.co.uk , Overclockers , KRCS , AO.com , Laptops Direct and more.

However, you will also be surprised at the bobby dazzlers you’ll find when shopping directly from the manufacturers. Whether it’s something from Dell , Lenovo , HP , Apple , Razer , Acer , Asus or any of the other big players on the field, there is always a discount going on if you have the time to look.

Don’t have the time (it can take a while)? That’s where we come in with our collective decades of experience in finding serious value for money. Here are the best laptop deals in Britain right now, at every price range.

Best laptop deals right now

Best laptop deals in the UK

Laptop Deals Under £500

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £318.99 now £279.99 @ Dell

This has everything you need for the standard day-to-day workflow, from online learning and work by day to binge-watching The Office (the U.S. version, of course) for the 600th time by night. It comes with a 15-inch HD screen, Intel Celeron N4020 CPU with UHD graphics, 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 128GB M.2 SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i: was £329 now £299 @ Currys PC World

Love the idea of a convertible 2-in-1 laptop, but don't have the budget for any of the big boys? Say hello to the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook from Lenovo — sporting an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 10-hour battery life. Up top is a gorgeous FHD touchscreen display on a 360-degree hinge for tablet use.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £499.97 now £399.97 @ Box.co.uk

Packing a decent level of performance into a seriously portable, premium frame, this Asus Vivobook 15 features a FHD display up top with a wide colour gamut, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB M.2 SSD.

Lenovo V14: was £479.97 now £419.97 @ Laptops Direct

Need a little extra oomph for those more processor-intensive office tasks? The Lenovo V14 delivers handily with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U for great single and multi-core app performance, a 14-inch FHD screen with narrow bezels, 4GB RAM and a 256GB SSD — all enclosed in a sleek, extremely durable chassis.

Laptop deals under £1000

A 5-star laptop for under a grand! Dell XPS 13: was £1,368.99 now £999 @ Dell

Take a look at our 5-star Dell XPS 13 review and you'll see just how much we love this portable powerhouse for its top-shelf specs and stylish design. This one is no different, cramming an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD into this masterfully crafted hardware with a bright and lovely FHD+ display.

Acer Swift 3: was £799 now £679 @ Currys PC World

Ah, number 3 on our best laptops list. Good to see you! The Acer Swift 3 gets the fundamentals right and nails it on the performance, offering a great all-rounder for tasks big and small. This configuration offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, a QHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

HP Envy 13: was £899 now £699 @ Currys PC World

HP's closest competitor to the XPS 13 is a great option as you can read in our HP Envy 13 review , And now, it's even better at £200 off! Keeping this running even for more intensive creative pro tasks is an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

HP Pavilion 15: was £1,149.97 now £999.97 @ Box.co.uk

When it comes to picking a good gaming laptop for under a grand, you want as much power per pound as possible. This nails it with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, dedicated GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU with 6GB GDDR6 vRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add the 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and you've got an ideal package.

Laptop deals under £2000

Over £100 off an M1 MacBook Pro M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,299 now £1,192 @ Currys PC World

Turning to Apple, we fell head over heels for the M1 MacBook Pro for bringing stellar performance and bonkers battery life thanks to Apple's own ARM-based silicon. If you're a creative pro in need of a machine that can do it all on-the-go, it's hard to find much better than this (I use one myself).