Best Intel laptop deals this back to school season

Today's back to school Intel laptop deals slash dollars off list. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers offer solid discounts on Intel-powered notebooks.

Whether you're heading off to college or not, now is one of the best times of the year to pick up an Intel-based laptop for less. Even machines with the latest 12th Gen Intel CPUs are seeing markdowns. Naturally, previous model 10th and 11th Gen Intel computers are getting bigger price cuts as PC makers and retailers aim to clear out their inventory.

In fact, we're seeing the lowest prices ever on select traditional, 2-in-1, and powerful workstation laptops powered by Intel. So if you're in need of a new college laptop, business machine, family computer or secondary device, fear not. There are plenty of Intel laptop deals to take advantage of right now.

Here are the best Intel laptop deals going on right now at several retailers.

Amazon

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenBook Flip 13 OLED 2-in-1: $1,149 $1,019 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $130 off, the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is at its lowest price yet. Sleek and ultra-portable, this laptop delivers excellent performance and a long-lasting battery. In our Asus ZenBook 13 OLED review (opens in new tab), we liked the laptop's gorgeous OLED display and awesome performance. This machine packs a 13.3-inch OLED (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Evo Platform Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook Flip 14: $479 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $131 off, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is a super-portable 2-in-1 laptop. Its 360-degree hinge design converts to tablet, stand or tent mode. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14 Laptop: $319 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 on the 2022 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. 4K ready, it smoothly streams 4K content and play next-gen games with Intel UHD Graphics 600. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210: $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 2022 Asus Vivobook Go 12. Compact and lightweight Asus L210 lets you take your productivity to go. It easily fits into your backpack or school bag so you can get homework done from anywhere. This laptop has an 11.6 inch 1366 x 768 display, 2.8-GHz Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage.

Best Buy

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360 14c: $699 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the the HP Chromebook x360 14c. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB SSD. This configuration is ideal for browsing, streaming, and videoconferencing. If you're looking for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop under $400, the HP Chromebook x360 14c ticks all the boxes.

HP

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16-inch GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop: $999 $799 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Windows 11-Home powered HP Victus 16. This machine has a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Sam's Club

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: $349 $279 @ Sam's Club (opens in new tab)

The 2020 HP Chromebook 14 (opens in new tab) is a good option, thanks to its sharp 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics 605 and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like all Chromebooks, you also get an extra 15GB of free Cloud storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on.

Walmart

(opens in new tab) Gateway 15.6 Ultra Slim Laptop Bundle: $445 $229 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $216 on this Gateway laptop bundle at Walmart. This bundle includes: a 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, carrying case, and matching wireless mouse. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $699 $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Currently $300 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is one of best laptops to buy on a budget. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 14: $326 $329 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the HP Laptop 14 — a PC designed to keep you connected, entertained, and productive. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1366 x 768) 200 nit display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB SSD.