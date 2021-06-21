Best Amazon Device deals for Prime Day 2021: Fire Tablets, Kindles, Echo devices and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and it should come as no surprise that there are some awesome deals on Amazon devices.

To not see a price cut on a Kindle or Fire tablet would be like getting a burger without the bun — it just wouldn’t make sense unless you’re on a keto diet, but why punish yourself with that!?

But I digress. Over the past few years, Amazon devices have been getting better and better. From the powerful new Echo Buds and a slew of smart speakers to the Fire HD tablets and Kindle e-readers, there’s something for everyone at rock-bottom prices.

So, get your screen tapping fingers ready. Here are the best Prime Day Amazon device deals available right now.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89.99 now $44.99 @ Amazon

Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favourite streaming apps and all-day battery life.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 @ Amazon

All the power of the HD 8 with a kid-proof design, including a rigid case and Amazon’s amazing child-friendly support and modes with plenty of parental controls.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $219.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

Go all out and pick the HD 10 Plus! It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.View Deal

Best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Buds (wireless charging case): was $139.99 now $99.99 @ Amazon

Time to ditch those AirPods Pro! These Echo Buds provide the same impressive feature list, including ANC, deep, dynamic audio and 20 hours of battery, all in a package that is less than half the price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Frames: was $249.99 now $174,99 @ Amazon

Combining earbuds and glasses into a hybrid open ear audio/visibility product has become a must-have when working from home. The Echo Frames deliver on this in a sleek and stylish frame, speakers on the temples and decent battery life to last a full day’s work.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot: was $39.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon

The 3rd gen Echo Dot is essential for anybody looking to make their home a smart one on a shoestring budget, made even better with 50% off! The microphones are extra sensitive, to pick up your voice across the room, and the smart integrations make it awesome.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 10: was $249.99 now $189.99 @ Amazon

Smart assistants with screens have quickly become a powerful addition to any kitchen or living room — especially during the pandemic, as we all got used to cooking classes over Zoom. The Echo Show 10 comes packed with all the streaming services you could possibly want, along with all the Echo smarts, to add to your shopping list and much more.View Deal

Best Amazon Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle: was $89.99 now $54.99 @ Amazon

The base model for any bookworms out there with a built-in front light and enough storage for thousands of books in a slim, compact design with an e-ink display for durability.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

A big step up in premium construction and technology, thanks to the beautiful, evenly dispersed backlighting across the e-ink display. Plus, you can make the most of that waterproof build and read by the side of the pool.View Deal