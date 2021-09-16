Battlefield 2042 delayed — here's why

EA and DICE have confirmed the hugely anticipated Battlefield 2042 has been delayed, and the next Battlefield entry is now slated to release on November 19 — a month after its initial launch date.



Pushed back from the previously announced October 22 release date, Battlefield 2042 has been delayed due to the global pandemic creating "unforeseen challenges" for the development team. DICE Studio GM Oskar Gabrielson shared a statement in an EA press release.

"Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch," said Gabrielson. "With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."



The delay gives EA and DICE extra time to work on any potential technical glitches or bugs that could ruin the game at launch — something we've seen before during the bug-infested launch of Battlefield 4. We've shared our thoughts on why fans are worried about Battlefield 2042, and what DICE can do before the big launch.



The press release also notes that details on the upcoming Battlefield 2042 beta are coming sometime this September, so stay tuned for further updates. In the meantime, if you are ready for some fresh first-person shooter action, check out how to get access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta this weekend.

Game delays

Battlefield 2042 joins the list of games that have been hit with delays, but at least it's still set to arrive in 2021. Horizon Forbidden West has been pushed back to 2022, along with God of War 5 Ragnarök, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more. Halo Infinite even delayed two modes to be added sometime in 2022 to make its 2021 release date.



Another major title hit by a delay is Deathloop, but this has now finally made it into gamers' hands. Fortunately, it's a hit, and we believe it's the PS5 game we've all been waiting for.