Battlefield 2042 PC requirements: Here are the recommended specs

DICE is gearing up to host technical playtests for Battlefield 2042 this August, and has revealed the minimum and recommended PC requirements needed to run the anticipated first-person shooter, according to invites distributed by EA via VGC.



While the Battlefield 2042 beta is set to kick off in September, EA sent out invites for a series of technical playtests before everyone gets a taste of the multiplayer action. According to the invite, "a few thousand participants" will get the opportunity to test the game on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC from August 12 to August 15.

Battlefield 2042 PC requirements

According to the reported minimum and recommended requirements, you may not need the latest gaming laptop to run Battlefield 2042.



The minimum requirements for Battlefield 2042 are an Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD FX-8350 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 4GB of video memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU. You'll also need an internet connection with speeds of 512Kbps or faster.



As for the recommended requirements, this includes an Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 8GB of video memory, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU. Your PC will also need to be running a 64-bit version of Windows 10.



While Nvidia's RTX 30 Series GPUs are all the rage, it appears it isn't required to get the best out of playing Battlefield 2042.

How to sign up for Battlefield 2042 EA Playtest

Battlefield fans looking to try out DICE's next entry before the open beta in September can sign up to become an EA Playtester. From Thursday, August 12 to Sunday, August 15, DICE will hold six sessions, with five of the playtests lasting three hours and one running for nine hours.



You can register to join the EA Playtesting community here. You will be asked to select your nearest Playtest location, which includes locations in Europe, North America and Australia. If you're nowhere near these locations, you can select a "remote (at-home)" option.



While you can sign up to become an EA Playtester, that doesn't mean all players registered will get the chance to be part of each playtest. EA will invite players across different platforms, and the playtest will need to be available in your area.



For those who didn't make the cut, there's still the Battlefield 2042 open beta to look forward to. For all things Battlefield 2042, from game modes to all the Specialists, we've got you covered.