Awesome discount! Save $50 off the Acer PM161Q portable monitor with this Black Friday deal

This widescreen portable Acer monitor is $50 off for Black Friday , coming in at only $129.99 (offer ends November 28 at 11:59 PM EST - so hurry!) .

This ultra-lightweight, versatile monitor is only 2.1lbs with a 0.79-inch slim design, making it the perfect size for any standard notebook bag.

Black Friday portable monitor deal

Acer PM161Q: was $179 now $129 @ B&H Photo Video

The 15.6-inch widescreen display offers an anti-glared treated 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 7-millisecond response rate. With a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 220 cd/m2 brightness and support for 262k colors

This Black Friday monitor is perfect for users who are consistently on the go. B&H Photo Video is selling this portable monitor for $129.99, originally $179.99. With USB Type-C and Micro-USB inputs (cords included), it does not matter if you work on your mobile phone or laptop, there is no need to worry about screen space because this monitor offers excellent screen mirroring. It also comes with its own protective sleeve upon purchase!

The 15.6-inch windscreen display offers an anti-glared treated 1920 x 1080p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 7-millisecond response rate. With a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 220 cd/m2 brightness and support for 262k colors, this monitor is the ideal screen. At only 2.1 pounds, the 14.8 x 9.2 x 0.8-inch display is ultra-lightweight. The portable monitor offers 170°/170° viewing angles and a 15 to 35° tilt angle so you can see the screen from anywhere! You have got to get your hands on this amazing Black Friday deal before it ends!