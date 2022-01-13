Asus ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor deal knocks $200 off — includes freebie

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN is the world's fastest and first 360Hz gaming monitor. Competitive esports gamers will benefit from this fast and responsive Nvidia G-Sync display.

Amazon currently offers the Asus ROG Swift PG259QN for $496. Typically, this gaming monitor retails for $699, so you're saving $202. What's more, it includes 3-months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free (valued at $238). That's a combined savings of $440.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $496 @ Amazon

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN gives you the competitive edge in fast-paced esports games. This gaming monitor features a 24.5-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare panel, 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG)response time and HDR10 support.

Nvidia's powerful G-Sync processor with ultra low motion blur which ensures crisp, buttery smooth, gameplay with life-like visuals. Additionally, the monitor's ergonomic, height adjustable stand tilts, swivels, and pivots for a customized viewing experience.

Incorporated into the design of the ROG Swift monitor is an exclusive GamePlus hotkey with in-game enhancements. This helps you sharpen your skills and get the most out of your gaming sessions.

