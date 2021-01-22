Apple working on new advanced 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ model — and it comes with MagSafe

Apple is reportedly working on its next-generation MacBook Air. It's expected to be smaller yet more powerful than its 2020 predecessor with Apple's upcoming processor.



The next version of Apple's MacBook Air is expected to use MagSafe technology, which is also predicted to be a feature returning feature with the 2021 MacBook Pro models, according the a new report from Bloomberg.



Apparently, there were even plans in place for Apple to come out with a 15-inch MacBook Air model, but have now been held back for this upcoming generation. Instead, Apple is considering making the laptop smaller by "shrinking the border around the screen", but still keeping its 13-inch size. The laptop will also boast a pair of USB 4 ports.

Like the MacBook Pro models, the MacBook Air is expected to come out either towards the second-half of 2021 or closer to the start of 2022. However, it isn't meant to replace the MacBook Air 2020, as Apple will make this its entry-level laptop.



This definitely leads to think the next-generation MacBook Air will be an upgrade that packs more of a punch. The current MacBook Air model already display brilliant performance (check out our review), so there's high hopes for the next-gen processor the new model will boast.



The Bloomberg report also gives us a better tease of what else is to come with the MacBook Pro models. Apple is also looking to bring back an SD card slot, which is great news for photographers looking to insert their memory cards from digital cameras.



For now, all we can do is speculate, but you can decide whether you should get a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for 2021.