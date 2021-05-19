Apple Watch Series 6 falls to $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches around. It's 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5 and has a robust set of features.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $329. Usually, you'd expect to pay $399 for this wearable, so that's $70 off its normal price. It's the second-biggest discount we've ever seen for this model. In terms of Apple deals, this is one of the best you can get right now.

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

The Apple Watch 6 is the ideal companion for any laptop, tablet or smartphone. It's the only Apple Watch with blood oxygen level measuring for fitness and general health tracking.

The Apple Watch in this deal packs a 40mm aluminum case, an always-on OLED touchscreen, a 64-bit dual-core S6 processor, and a built-in GPS. What's more, it's water-resistant up to 50 meters

Powered by the latest watchOS 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 provides comprehensive sleep tracking. Although it offers the same 18-hour battery life as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6 charges 30 minutes faster at 1.5 hours.

For your connectivity needs, it features Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a U1 Ultra Wideband location chip.

There's no telling how long this Apple Watch deal will last, so don't hesitate too long.