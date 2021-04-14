Apple plans to ditch the notch on 2023 iPhone models (report)

Initial rumours of Apple getting rid of the notch on the iPhone 13 have been quietly put to rest after a design leak showed off a narrow and smaller notch for the tech giant's upcoming smartphone. However, it seems a full-screen iPhone display isn't out of the question.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the tech giant is getting rid of the iPhone notch by including an under-display Face ID system on future iPhone models.

Spotted in an investor's note by MacRumors, Apple is planning to introduce under-display tech along with a new periscope telephoto lens on 2023 iPhone models. That's still a while away — think iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 (or something more far-fetched).



The iPhone's signature notch is used to accommodate a number of features including its microphone, speaker, front-facing camera, and TrueDepth camera system that enables Face ID. With the rumored under-display tech Apple may use, this indicates the notch will no longer be needed.



According to the report, Kuo makes no mention if future iPhone models will use both an under-display Touch ID and Face ID system. However, previous leaks suggest iPhone 13 models will use under-display fingerprint sensors.



If the leaks are to be believed, along with Kuo's note, Apple will finally switch to using under-display tech that will free up screen real estate on future iPhone models. Android phones have been using under-display fingerprint tech for a few years now, and many want Apple to catch up.



Kuo also suggested the notch-less, full-screen display will only come to high-end 2023 iPhone models. Seeing as Apple is still working on developing its rumoured iPhone 13, we'll take these suggestions and claims with a pinch of salt.



Speaking of, a recent leak has shown Apple is redesigning the iPhone 13's rear and front-facing cameras. Until its official release rumoured to be later this year, we'll just have to wait and see.