Apple iPad mini now $350 amid early Prime Day deals

Amid early Amazon Prime Day deals, the online retailer has the iPad mini back on sale for hundreds of dollars off. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day tablet deals to roll in, you can get one now for its best price yet.

Currently, the iPad mini is on sale for $349.99 at Amazon. Usually priced at $399, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet yet. It's one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of the holidays.

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever. View Deal

iPad mini (256GB): was $549 now $489 @ Amazon

If you need more space, Amazon also offers the 256GB model iPad mini for $489.99 ($59 off). It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this model tablet. View Deal

The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet, yet it's as powerful the iPad Air. It's the best tablet to buy if you're looking for a portable, yet powerful slate.

The iPad mini in this deal packs a 7.9-inch Retina display, an A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage. There's also Apple Touch ID and a Lightning charging port on board.

Artists and note-takers in particular will be thrilled to know the 5th gen iPad mini supports Apple Pencil. This optional iPad accessory makes it easy to sketch and jot things down in the Notes app.

As we note in our Apple iPad Mini review we found its bright, colorful display and epic battery life of 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test . We gave the iPad mini a 4 out of 5-star rating for its great overall performance.

At 0.7 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches, the iPad mini is much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

In one test, the iPad mini 5's brawny A12 Bionic chip took on multiple apps simultaneously with no lag. Gameplay on the tablet was also fast and fluid. In our lab, the iPad mini 5's multi-core score of 11,515 on Geekbench 4 beat the iPad Air (11,471).

In a nutshell, the iPad mini is the king of small tablets and one of the fastest and smallest tablets you can get.

So if you're in the market for an ultraportable, speedy tablet with stylus support, the iPad mini is a solid pick.

For more deals like this, be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2020 hub for the best Amazon discounts this season.

