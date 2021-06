Windows 11 may have leaked early but Microsoft had a few surprises in store for us. Among those is that Android apps will run natively on Windows 11 and can download from the new Windows Store.

Microsoft has struggled to get developers to create apps for Windows; its App Store lags far behind those on macOS and Chromebook. Instead of continuing its uphill battle, Microsoft is using Amazon's app store to bring Android apps to Windows 11.

Developing...