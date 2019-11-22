Amazon’s $29 Fire 7 tablet deal is the best early Black Friday steal yet

Black Friday officially starts in a few days but some excellent Amazon Black Friday deals are already live.

For a limited time, the Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $29, down from its original price of $49. That's $20 off (or 40% off) Amazon's cheapest tablet, and the lowest price we've seen since Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best cheap tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

In our Fire 7 review, we praised the tablet for its speedy performance and long battery life. Major upgrades this latest version brings include 16GB of memory (up from 8GB) and hands-free Alexa, so you activate the assistant using your voice.

We found that the latter feature worked really well. All we had to do was say a wake word (options include Alexa, Echo and Computer), then give a command. Alexa told us the weather and the score of an MLB game without any slipups.

With a 7-inch, 1024 x 600 resolution display, you shouldn't expect the best image quality from the Fire 7, but it should do just fine for casually streaming TV shows and browsing the web.

You can expect more killer deals from Amazon and other retailers in the coming days so make sure to visit our Best Black Friday deals and Best Cyber Monday deals hubs for all the latest discounts.