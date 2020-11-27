Amazon Kindle Oasis is now $75 off in epic Black Friday deal!

I've spent considerable time during this pandemic sitting back with a book, something I always wished I had time for before. While I've been toting my novels all around the house, this Black Friday deal is seriously tempting me to buy an eReader.

Amazon slashed the price of the Kindle Oasis down to $175, or $75 off the original retail price for the ad-supported version. If you don't want ads, the ad-free Kindle Oasis is $195, down from $270. This is the lowest price we've seen on this product, which is one of the best eReaders on the market.

Kindle Oasis (with ads): was $175 now $250 @ Amazon

Widely considered one of the best eReaders, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. It has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons.View Deal

Kindle Oasis (without ads): was $195 now $270 @ Amazon

Widely considered one of the best eReaders, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. It has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons.View Deal

One of the most premium eReaders on the market, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a crisp 300 ppi (pixels per inch). You can easily adjust the white balance from pure white to more amber to relax your eyes or match the color of pages on a book.

This eReader has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons and thin display bezels. While it charges using an outdated MicroUSB port, the Oasis can last four weeks on a charge if you read each day for 30 minutes.

Oh, and the Oasis, which has a responsive touch panel, is waterproof, so you can read out by the pool or not worry about a light rain shower.

In our Amazon Kindle Oasis review, we gave the eReader a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award, stating that the device "provides a premium reading experience with the ability to read just about anywhere." It sure does live up to its name.

Black Friday is just about here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.