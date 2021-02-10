Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet sees $50 price cut to lowest price this year

Keeping the kids educated and entertained while staying at home can feel like mission impossible at times. That is why we are big fans of this deal that doesn’t just save you money, it saves your sanity as a parent.

For a limited time, you can grab the Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Edition tablet for its lowest price in 2021 of just $89.99. That is $50 off the list price!

Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Edition: was $139.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon

The 10th gen Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Edition is one of the best tablets for children that money can buy — with enough horsepower for games and homework (30% faster than the previous generation) and 32GB of storage, alongside the kid-proof case protection and easy-to-use parental controls.View Deal

Every element of this tablet has been purposefully designed for any child to use to their heart’s content. This starts with a decent spec list featuring a 2GHz Quad-core CPU and 2GB of RAM, along with 32GB of storage, 12-hour battery life, and a vibrant 8-inch IPS screen with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution.

And the well thought out hardware includes a kid-proof case, which is designed to not only protect against all kinds of drops and bumps, but also for ease of use thanks to that handy tablet stand.

On top of that, Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited subscription platform gives you access to a vast array of kid-friendly content. More than 20,000 movies, TV shows, eBooks, educational apps, games, and Audible audiobooks for your little ones to consume.