AirPods Pro 2 to launch in second half of 2022, analyst claims

By published

Apple's AirPods Pro may be 'discontinued' after next-gen launch

AirPods Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Apple's heavily rumored AirPods Pro 2 are expected to release in the second half of 2022 after reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates the next-gen wireless earbud's launch window — but Apple may not keep the original AirPods Pro around.

In a tweet, Kuo states that orders for the AirPods 3 in the second and third quarter of 2022 have been cut by over 30%, as demand for Apple's recent wireless earbuds has been significantly weaker than the AirPods 2. With this in mind, Kuo believes Apple will discontinue the AirPods Pro to make way for the AirPods Pro 2. 

Kuo also states that the second-generation AirPods Pro will launch sometime in the second half of this year, but this isn't the first time we've heard this claim. Previously, the Apple analyst said the next AirPods Pro will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, possibly similar to the October release of the AirPods 3. 

See more

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch with an all-new design, and we may already have a sneak peek at them. The earbuds are tipped to have a similar design to Apple's Beats Studio Pro earbuds so expect a chopped-off stem and possibly different color options.

Feature-wise, the AirPods Pro 2 look set to sport better battery life, improved noise-cancellation, and have “ambient light sensors.” That last feature is expected to be for fitness, which will be able to measure your blood oxygen levels and detect your heart rate. To back this up, Kuo stated the AirPods Pro 2 will have "innovative" features, including health tracking. It's also expected to sport a sound-emitting charging case, along with lossless audio support.

Previous leaks and rumors of the AirPods Pro 2 have been scattered, as many believed they were set to be launched last year. Take this all in with a pinch of salt, but since it's been years since the release of the popular AirPods Pro in 2019, it's about time they got an upgrade.

Apple's WWDC 2022 event has been confirmed for June 6, and while we don't expect the AirPods Pro 2, we do expect forthcoming updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, along with a possible M2 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  