Acer announces the Spin 5 — a 2-in-1 that boasts up to 15 hours of battery life

Acer has unleashed a duo of updated Spin laptops today that are electrified by up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The Acer Spin 3 and Acer Spin 3 are consumer notebooks that are portable, lightweight and flexible with a 360-degree hinge.

Though the Spin 3 and Spin 5 have similar features, both laptops are aimed to serve different niches. Stick around to find out which Spin consumer notebook will best cater to your needs.

The Acer Spin 3

The newly updated Acer Spin 3 is a convertible notebook that struts around with a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel touch display. It sports a 360-degree hinge that allows users to transform the Spin 3 into several postures, including tablet mode and tent mode.

Acer Spin 3 (Image credit: Acer Spin 5)

The Spin 3 comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make the most of the Spin 3's touchscreen abilities. Acer is hoping to target on-the-go students and professionals with the Spin 3 as it is an excellent device for quick note taking and sketching.

The Acer Spin 3 is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs with Iris Xe graphics. It features dual SSDs and a pair of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4

The Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5, also a touchscreen convertible, is marketed as an ultrathin and lightweight sibling to the Spin 3. The Spin 3 is only 0.5 inches thick and this beastly 2-in-1 best serves productive individuals in need of a high-performing laptop that can keep up with their on-the-go lifestyle.

(Image credit: Acer)

Similar to the Spin 3, the Spin 5 sports a 360-degree hinge that aids it to transfigure into several modes. You can keep it in its clamshell state for typing or you can transform it into tablet mode to take notes. The Spin 5 comes with an Active Acer Stylus. Acer adds that the Spin 5 was constructed with an elevated design for for ergonomic typing. The laptop maker also boasts that the updated Spin 3 has better thermal performance compared to its predecessor.

The Spin 5 comes with 13.5-inch display that sports Corning Gorilla Glass and an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio. It offers 18% more screen real estate compared to its predecessor. If you thought the Spin 3 was thin, you'll be surprised to find out that the Spin 5 is only 0.3 inches thick.

The Spin 5 ships with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Iris Xe graphics. The convertible sports USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4. The Spin 5 also features dual front-facing speakers. This snazzy 2-in-1 is ideal for professional creatives who are seeking an on-the-go companion. It also boasts up to 15 hours of battery life!

Outlook

The Acer Spin 3 will hit store shelves in March 2021 and it will have a starting price of $849.99. The Spin 5 will arrive in February 2021 and it will have a starting price of $999.99.