16-inch MacBook Pro Possibly Delayed Until 2020

Apple might be having a tough time killing the butterfly.

Reliable analyst Min-Chi Kuo predicted (via MacRumors) that Apple will release a new MacBook with a traditional keyboard in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2020, leading some folks to speculate that the 16-inch MacBook Pro, originally expected to be launch in October, has been delayed.

Interestingly, MacRumors' report, which cites a note for TF International Securities, didn't specify which model will be arriving in mid-2020. At this point, it's entirely speculation that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was pushed to next year, especially because Apple has yet to confirm the laptop's existence.

It's not exactly clear what this latest report means for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Either Kuo is suggesting that the 16-inch model is delayed (Kuo previously predicted that the 16-inch MacBook Pro would arrive by the end of the year) or he was referring to one of the MacBook Pro models that he already predicted would arrive in 2020.

Still, we're in the final few days of October and there isn't any sign of a new Mac. Apple hasn't even sent out invites to its semi-annual special event where typically a new lineup of MacBooks is unveiled.

It could be that 2019 is an off-year. Apple hosted a special October event in 2016 and 2018, but not 2015 of 2017. With that in mind, the company might have plans to release the 16-inch MacBook Pro (and any refreshed models) at WWDC in June.

We expect to see big changes from the current crop of MacBooks when Apple does decide to unveil the new 16-inch model. Based on rumors and leaks, the larger version will have narrow display bezels and a more traditional scissor-style keyboard. The latter feature should please Apple fans, who have suffered for years with the unreliable butterfly-style keyboard.

Until we learn more, feel free to read our guide on the anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro for the latest rumors, leaks and news.