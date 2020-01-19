How to Print Multiple Emails From an Outlook Folder

The functionality to print an email in Outlook is similar to printing a Word document. If you need to print multiple emails for your record you can do so without opening each email and going through the process to print via the File menu. But this can be done only in the Outlook client and not in the Outlook app.

1) Select the emails you want to print.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Click File on the menu bar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Select Print to open print options.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) Click the Printer dropdown menu to open printer options.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) Select a printer. In this example I have selected.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) Click Print, to print all the selected emails at once.