How to unpair the Apple Watch

When you are ready to sell your Apple Watch or switch phones, you may find yourself wondering how to unpair Apple Watch from your iPhone.

The process differs slightly depending on whether you want to clear the Apple Watch to sell or are going to just pair it up to another iPhone. So here's a look at what you need to unpair Apple Watch.

If you just upgraded to the iPhone 13 and want to pair your Apple Watch to your new phone then you just need to have your Apple Watch nearby and turn to your iPhone to unpair Apple Watch.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

How to unpair Apple Watch

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Tap on All Watches in the upper-left corner

in the upper-left corner Tap on the "i" (information) button to the right of the watch you want to unpair

(information) button to the right of the watch you want to unpair Select Unpair Apple Watch

Confirm by tapping Unpair [Your name]'s Apple Watch

That's it! Your Apple Watch is now unpaired from that iPhone and you can proceed to pair it to your new iPhone.

If you are selling your Apple Watch or are handing it down to a family member and want to clear any existing data from it then you will want to erase your Apple Watch. This can be done easily directly from your Apple Watch.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

How to erase an Apple Watch

Open Settings on Apple Watch

on Apple Watch Select General

Tap Reset

Select Erase All Content and Settings

Enter your Apple Watch passcode when prompted

Tap Erase All

That's all you need to do; your Apple Watch is now back to factory settings and can safely be sold or handed down to its new owner.