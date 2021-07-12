How to delete an Instagram account — ditch the photo-sharing app for good

"How do I delete my Instagram account?" is a popular question among social media users who are ready to ditch the photo-sharing app once and for all. Of course, Facebook (the parent company of Instagram) won't make it easy for you to get rid of your Instagram account, so the deletion option isn't within reach.

You can't delete your Instagram within the app itself, so don't bother trying to find a way out via the Settings option. Still, once we walk you through the steps of deleting an Instagram account, you'll discover that it's a quick and painless process.

Best laptops of 2021

Best Chromebooks of 2021

Keep in mind that deleting your Instagram is a permanent action. After a small window of time, you won't be able to retrieve your Instagram account, and you'll lose everything: your followers, likes and content.

How do I delete my Instagram account?

To delete your Instagram account, you have to visit the following URL: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/

This will lead you a page that will inform you that if you need a break from Instagram, you can temporarily disable your account instead of deleting it. However, if you're still determined to get rid of your account for good, here are the steps you must take.

How to delete Instagram account 2021 (Image credit: Instagram)

1. Ensure that you're logged into the right account that you'd like to delete.

2. You'll find a drop-down menu next to a question that asks, "Why do you want to delete [username]?" Select a reason.

3. Re-enter your password.

4. Click on "Delete [username]."

Instagram will grant you a 30-day grace period to reverse the deletion. For example, if you decide to delete your account on Aug 1, you'll have until August 31 to retrieve your account if you change your mind. However, your profile and account details won't be visible from the day you delete it to the retrieval expiry date.

After 30 days, your account will be permanently deleted. However, Instagram may keep your information due to legal issues, term violations, harm-prevention efforts and more. You can read more about this on Instagram's data policy page.