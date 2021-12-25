TikTok has had a meteoric rise, entertaining millions of viewers with hours of user-generated content cut up into 1-3 minute slices. It’s a place to learn the latest dances, engage in political discussions, pick up a yummy new recipe or laugh at bite-sized comedy sets. But as fun as the app can be, there are perfectly valid reasons as to why one would want to delete their Tik Tok account.

Perhaps you have privacy concerns or maybe it’s become a massive time suck. Whatever the case, you are here because you want to delete your Tik Tok account. Not to worry! Follow these quick simple steps, you can finally be rid of your TikTok for good.

How to Delete Your TikTok

First, you need to open the TikTok application.

(Image credit: TikTok)

Next, navigate to the bottom right of the TikTok home page and click the Profile tab.

(Image credit: tiktok)

Once in your Profile tab, move to the top right of your profile screen and tap on the three dashed lines. You will then be brought to your Settings and Privacy page.

(Image credit: tiktok)

In the settings and privacy page, tap on Manage account. Once you arrive on the Manage account page, you will see Delete account at the bottom of the page.

(Image credit: tiktok)

Tap on the Delete account link at the bottom of the page. You’ill see a page that will ask why you are leaving TikTok. Choose any applicable answer and hit Continue.

(Image credit: tik tok )

Next, you will be directed to a page that will ask if you wish to Download your TikTok data before you delete the account. You can tap “Request download” or deny the request by simply tapping “Continue.”

(Image credit: Tik Tok )

Finally, your device will be sent a 6-digit SMS code that you will need to input within 60 seconds to the hot bar. Once entered, you need to click the Delete account tab.

(Image credit: tik tok)

AfterStep 8 is done, your Tik Tok account will be deleted and you will be redirected back to the signup page.