The best Qi wireless chargers in 2021

The best Qi wireless chargers are all about giving you that ‘living in the future’ vibe and convenience. It’s fair to say wireless charging has some way to go before it can rival the power and speeds of wired charging. However, making the switch to wireless charging isn’t without its benefits if you already own one of the best smartphones or best iPhones . Some of which are universal compatibility across the Qi standard, less wear and tear from constantly using your charging port, and no more dealing with fiddly or faulty cables.

With most major phone manufacturers now supporting cable-free charging, and a slew of first and third-party wireless chargers available, there’s never been a better time to get in on the action. All that’s left to decide is which wireless charger is right for you; the answer largely depends upon which devices you own.

At Laptop, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular and best-reviewed Qi wireless chargers to help you make that decision. Our selection includes some great products to help keep your devices charged both in and out of the home. However, while we’ve endeavored to make sure these chargers work with the broadest range of devices possible, check on your device compatibility before following through with a purchase.

What are the best Qi wireless chargers?

The best Qi wireless charger is the Belkin Boost Charge 15W Wireless Charging Pad. Belkin’s charger is capable of fast charging at up to 15W and compatible with nearly every Qi-enabled device, including Samsung, iPhone, and Google smartphones. The Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad is a fantastic all-rounder that strives to give the best charge to any device placed upon its surface.

(Image credit: Anker)

Own one of the latest iPhone 12 models? If so, you need Apple’s proprietary MagSafe charger to get the best charging speeds possible. Enjoy fast charging at up to 15W thanks to Apple’s ultra-precise magnetic alignment, that’s twice as fast as similarly priced third-party chargers which top out at only 7.5W. The MagSafe charger also allows for full use of your device while charging, and leaves the lightning port free for headphones or other accessories.

If you’re looking for a solid low-cost wireless charging solution, look no further than the Anker PowerWave Stand. For less than $20, Anker’s charger supports wireless charging at up to 10W and supports fast charging for Samsung smartphones. You can also charge your device in either portrait or landscape orientation, allowing for uninterrupted video calls and YouTube binges. The PowerWave Stand is very well-received by buyers across multiple storefronts and deserves a place on any budget buyer’s shortlist.

Best Qi wireless charger pad

(Image credit: Belkin)

The Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charger Pad shows zero favoritism when it comes to delivering lightning-quick charging to iPhone, Samsung, and Google smartphones. Belkin’s wireless charging pad was engineered with universal Qi compatibility in mind, meaning the Boost Charge will always attempt to deliver the fastest charge possible. Simply place your Qi-enabled smartphone on the non-slip pad and instantly begin fast-charging at up to 15W.

Belkin’s blend of form and function cement it as an absolute go-to device for your wire-free power needs. If you’re looking for a charger to give you the utmost confidence when it comes to cutting the cord and stepping into the wireless age, you’ve found it. What’s more, Belkin’s Boost Charge Wireless Charger Pad is only $39.99, a price that’s hard to argue with given its impressive performance.

Best multi-device Qi wireless charger stand

(Image credit: STM)

2. STM Goods Chargetree Swing Best multi-device Qi wireless charger stand TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + 3-in-1 charger + Small footprint + Clever swing-arm design + Portrait/landscape support Reasons to avoid - Pricey

The STM Goods Chargetree Swing is your one-stop solution to several wireless charging needs. Featuring three different charge points, STM’s Chargetree can supply power to your Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and wireless earbuds simultaneously. You can even keep using your smartphone while it charges thanks to portrait and landscape orientation support.

While fitting all of this into a modest-sized charging stand sounds cumbersome, the clever and compact design takes up no more room than most single device chargers. It’s that small footprint that makes the Chargetree swing a great bedside companion, with the swing-arm charge pad ideal for housing your Apple Watch in nightstand mode.

Best budget Qi wireless charger stand

(Image credit: Anker)

3. Anker PowerWave Stand Best budget Qi wireless charger stand TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $33.99 View at Amazon Prime AU $39.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Samsung fast-charge compatible + Small footprint + Portrait/landscape support + Good value Reasons to avoid - No power adapter included

Anker’s PowerWave Stand is an impressive budget charger that pairs well with almost all Qi-enabled smartphones. It’s slim, sleek, and available for under $20. Placing your device into the stand in either portrait or landscape mode enables up to 10W of fast-charging for Samsung, and 5W of charging for iPhone, and other Android devices. While it may not be as fast as its 15W contemporaries, the Anker PowerWave Stand is a great entry-level product and a good value.

Look up the PowerWave Stand in online storefronts and you'll be met by a deluge of positive customer reviews. Anker has struck a fine balance between price and performance with the PowerWave Stand proving that no-frills doesn’t have to mean no quality.

Best premium Qi wireless charger stand

(Image credit: Moshi)

4. Moshi Lounge Q Best premium Qi wireless charger stand TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Adjustable height design + Fast charging up to 15W + Transmits through cases up to 5mm + Unique Scandinavian style Reasons to avoid - Power adapter not included

I’m not much of an engineer, but I assume the Moshi Lounge Q is the result of taking one of Moshi’s impressive wireless chargers in one hand and a stack of Swedish interior design magazines in the other, before clapping really hard. It may be inspired by Scandinavian furniture, but if you’re looking for a great blend of style and performance, the Moshi Lounge Q shouldn’t be tabled. Moshi’s wireless charger has impressive compatibility, allowing fast charging of up to 15W across iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel phones. What’s more, the adjustable charge point height ensures smartphones of all shapes and sizes can be accommodated.

If you like what you’ve heard so far, picking up Moshi’s wireless charger will set you back around $56.99. While that’s more than similar performing chargers cost, the Moshi Lounge Q’s unique style and premium materials may make that little extra worth it. Though keep in mind, you’ll also have to supply or buy a power adapter.

Best in-car Qi wireless charger

(Image credit: iOtti)

5. iOttie Auto Sense Best in-car Qi wireless charger TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Automatic clamping + Telescopic arm + Charging up to 10W + Backup battery Reasons to avoid - No MagSafe alternative

The iOttie Auto Sense is one of the coolest in-car wireless chargers around. Mounted on a super sturdy, shock-absorbing telescopic arm, the iOttie Auto Sense connects to your car’s power port to deliver up to 10W of wireless charge to your cradled device. Supported devices include a range of Qi-enabled Samsung, iPhone, and Google smartphones, with the iPhone 12 lineup as the only major exception.

However, the really interesting thing about this charger has to do with what happens when your phone approaches it. A proximity sensor within the cradle detects when a device is approaching and automatically opens up the cradle’s arms. Simply pushing your device up against the cradle will then close the arms, securing your smartphone in place. No more manual adjustments and no more toying with your mount every time you enter or exit your vehicle. There’s even an internal battery that can deliver a small amount of charge to your device if you lose power. It’s one of the best in-car wireless chargers around, it’s just a shame there’s no MagSafe alternative for iPhone 12 owners.

Best portable Qi wireless charger

(Image credit: Kenu)

6. Kenu BingeBank Best portable Qi wireless charger TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Fast-charging up to 15W + Sturdy nanosuction mount + Impressive 10,000 mAh capacity + Built-in kickstand Reasons to avoid - Adds considerable bulk

There was a time when wireless charging was a thing of science fiction; it eventually found its way into our homes and vehicles, but what about wireless charging in the palm of your hand? Kenu’s BingeBank is a beefy lithium-ion power bank that uses a nanosuction mount to attach to the back of your phone, wirelessly charging your device from its massive 10,000 mAh capacity. That’s enough power to recharge most smartphones twice over, and using fast charging can restore up to 50% of your battery in just 30 minutes.

The downside is the considerable bulk and weight added to your phone when charging. In some cases, this can leave your phone almost three times as thick as before. There are also issues with the BingeBank’s nanosuction mount attaching to certain cases; however, you can connect the Kenu BingeBank directly to the back of your phone and avoid these issues entirely.

Best Google Pixel Qi wireless charger

(Image credit: Google)

7. Google Pixel Stand Best Google Pixel Qi wireless charger TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $299 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast charging up to 10W + Great for nightstands + Minimalist, modern design + Portrait/landscape support Reasons to avoid - Pricey

It was designed for use with Pixel smartphones, but the Google Pixel Stand can charge most Qi-compatible devices — including iPhone and Samsung phones. It supports fast charging at up to 10W and allows for charging in both portrait or landscape orientations. As wireless chargers go, it’s pretty standard. However, if you are the owner of a Pixel phone, Google’s stand has a few extras just for you.

Placing your Pixel smartphone into the Google Pixel Stand not only charges your device, but also allows you to use your device as a digital photo frame, access Google Assistant, or view your Google Nest cameras and Nest Hello Doorbell. The Pixel Stand can also make use of the Sunrise alarm, a way of preemptively lighting up your surroundings before your alarm goes off in the morning. If you’re a pixel owner, and you’re looking for a wireless charger, don’t sleep on these handy extras.

Best iPhone 12 Qi wireless charger

(Image credit: Apple)

8. Apple MagSafe Charger Best iPhone 12 Qi wireless charger TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $40 View at Ebay Prime AU $65 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easily maintains alignment + Allows for full use while charging + MagSafe charging up to 15W Reasons to avoid - Power adapter not included - Doesn’t feel very wireless

The Apple MagSafe Charger is, quite simply, the best way to wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 range of smartphones. Using the iPhone 12’s built-in magnets, the MagSafe charger snaps into perfect alignment and allows for wireless charging at up to 15W. That’s up to twice the speed of similarly priced products, resulting in a ~50% charge in an hour.

One of the stranger things about Apple’s charger is how it doesn’t give you the same wireless feeling as other chargers. It’s impressive that once the MagSafe Charger snaps into position, you can continue to use your device as normal, but you will still feel oddly constrained by the MagSafe’s cable. Especially as the one supplied is only 1-meter (~3 feet) long.

Best multi-device Qi wireless charger pad

(Image credit: Belkin)

Wireless charging was supposed to be the ultimate convenience, an end to fiddly cables and proprietary ports. However, all too often that convenience is dashed by misaligned charging pads. Apple solved this issue with magnets, but Belkin solved this issue with full-surface charging. The Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro is a sleek and versatile wireless charger that uses its entire surface to charge up to two Qi-compatible devices at once.

Belkin’s charger pad allows up to 10W of fast-charging and supports most Samsung and non-iPhone 12 Apple devices — including Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. Placing the Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro in a living room means your partner, family, or guests can easily share a charge alongside your device. Better still, a second device gets a separate 10W of power, meaning you never have to compromise on your own charge time.

Best additional function Qi wireless charger

(Image credit: Sandisk)

10. SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger Sync Best additional function Qi wireless charger TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $167.13 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Automatic media backup function + Fast-charging up to 10W + Adaptive charging + Personal backup profiles Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If there’s one thing we as consumers don’t do enough of, it’s backing up our data. Regardless of the myriad of options available, it’s usually the last thing on our minds when it comes to our devices. Luckily, SanDisk has a solution — the iXpand Wireless Charger Sync. Not content with offering fast charging to Samsung, Google, and Apple devices at up to 10W, the SanDisk charger also automatically backs up your photos and videos with every charge. It’ll even create storage profiles based on different phones, so your data remains organized and easy to retrieve.

With 128 and 256GB models available, you’ll be able to back up every last birthday, wedding, and holiday photo without adding any additional steps to your charging routine. In the event of a smartphone catastrophe, you’ll have the assurance that not a single beach-knee-selfie is gone for good, with all your media waiting to be retrieved from your iXpand wireless charger.