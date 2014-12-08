Tablet Meets Projector in Wonderfully Weird Combo

At 13 inches, it's not only one of the biggest tablets yet, but also one of the most surprising. The barrel-shaped edge of Lenovo's Yoga Tablet 2 Pro houses a built-in projector, which is capable of beaming a 50-inch picture onto the nearest wall.

While it works best in a dark room, the Yoga Tablet 2 Pro can project anything from movies and photo slideshows to PowerPoint presentationss at the push of a button. Lenovo includes a projection app to make it easy. You just need to prop up the device first using the integrated kickstand, which has other tricks up its sleeve.

You can also put the Yoga Tablet 2 Pro in stand mode, which is great for watching videos on the vibrant quad HD screen. There's even a cutout in the kickstand to hang this tablet on a hook in the kitchen. That way, you'll be able to read that recipe without taking up any counter space.

Other highlights include booming JBL speakers, complete with an onboard woofer, and MultiWindow software that makes it a cinch to run up to three apps on the screen at once. Just don't expect as many MultiWindow apps as Samsung provides.

Priced at $469, the Yoga Tablet 2 Pro isn't cheap -- and Android still trails iOS in tablet apps -- but you get a lot more features and versatility than the iPad, for less dough. Check out our full review and decide for yourself if this hybrid is hot or not.

Mark Spoonauer is the editor in chief of Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide. Follow him at @mspoonauer.