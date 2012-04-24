Windows 8 Release Preview Slated for First Week of June

It's time to start thinking about replacing that Windows 8 Consumer Preview you installed a couple of months ago. Late Monday, at a Windows Developer Days event in Japan, Windows unit President Steven Sinofsky confirmed that a "release preview" version of Windows 8 would be outed in the first week of June. The news was subsequently spread through a quick tweet on the Building Windows 8 Twitter account.

This version follows two earlier test releases, including a "consumer preview" issued last February. It remains unclear when the final consumer version of Windows 8 will be released, but if all goes well, the date of launch still looks to be October.

Although early impressions indicated that the company's departure from the Standard Windows interface to the new Metro UI was a mixed bag, Microsoft enthusiasts will likely be waiting on tenterhooks for this release.