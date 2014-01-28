How to Use WhatsApp Messenger

Texting is so blah. Messaging apps like WhatsApp are packed full of features that can make chatting with your friends so much more fun. With profiles, avatars, group chats and broadcast lists, WhatsApp is a powerful tool to keep you in touch with your loved ones from all over the world. Here’s how to get started with WhatsApp.

1. Download and install WhatsApp from your device's app store by searching for it. WhatsApp is available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, BlackBerry and even Nokia Symbian.

2. Allow WhatsApp to access your contacts and send you push notifications.

MORE: 10 Best Android Apps You're Not Using

3. Enter your phone number. This is how people find you on WhatsApp.

4. Fill in your name. This is how your name will show up in chats with other people that don't already have your number saved in their address book. If you're feeling lazy,you can use your Facebook information.

If the person you're chatting with already has your number saved, your screen name will be replaced with what they've saved in their address book.

4. Find a friend to chat with by tapping the Favorites button at the bottom of the screen, then hitting their name. The app automatically adds your contacts that are already on WhatsApp to Favorites.

You can also start a chat by going to the Chats screen and tapping the New Chat button at the top right.

5. Enter your message, then hit Send.

You can send photos, videos, contacts and location by tapping the up arrow to the left of the message field.