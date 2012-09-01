Wexler Tab 7i Hands-On: Bright Screen, Bold Design in Fashion Colors

Wexler's Tab 7i may function like a normal Android tablet, but this 7-inch slate has a look all its own. With curved sides that give it a subtle oval shape and a backside that comes in a variety of bold colors, you won't have much trouble picking this device out in a lineup. We got a chance to go hands-on with the Tab 7i at Wexler's IFA booth and were intrigued by its attractive aesthetic, bright screen and plethora of ports.

On the inside,the Tab 7i has fairly pedestrian specs including a 1.2-GHz Rockchip 2918 CPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory Its stock Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system is nothing we haven't seen before. Most of the apps on the system were default ICS utilities. A Wexler Play app showed a list of recommended programs, but when we clicked on them, we were transported into the Google Play store to buy them.

With the Tab 7i, however, internal specs and special software aren't the main attraction. Colors on the 7-inch IPS screen really popped for us, particularly when we looked at the multicolored Star Trek-like wallpaper on the desktop and browsed through the apps menu. Even though the display resolution is only a modest 1024 x 600, images looked really crisp and enticing.

The Tab 7i's chassis is almost as colorful as its screen, with the bright, glossy back and sides available in lime green, pastel blue, dark purple, back and white. We particularly liked the vibrant purple and green shades. Combining this splash of color with the curved sides and sleek black bezel and you have one of the best looking tablets we've seen.

Looking around the system, we also noticed that it as both a microSD card slot,a mini HDMI connector and a full size USB port, something we haven't seen on too many tablets this size. With the full-size USB connector, users can attach a thumb drive or external hard drive to copy files back and forth.

We look forward to getting a closer look at the Tab 7i when Wexler releases it in the U.S. sometime in early 2013.