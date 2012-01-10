Video Hands-On: Gigabyte T1132N Convertible Notebook with Multimedia Dock

LAS VEGAS -- Today at CES we got a chance to go hands-on with Gigabyte's T1132N, a convertible notebook that becomes a tablet and even a desktop-style work machine thanks to the included dock.

The notebook runs Windows 7 and sports an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel capacitive display. The T1132N runs a Core i5 CPU and boasts a generous selection of ports, including USB 3.0 and HDMI, plus four speakers and a DVD drive on the dock. The real appeal of the dock, however, is the ability to connect the T1132N to a big screen via the dock's HDMI port. Check out our hands-on video for a closer look.