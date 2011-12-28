Verizon 4G LTE Network Down for Third Time This Month

For the third time in less than a month, Verizon Wireless customers are reporting that they are experiencing sporadic 4G LTE outages. We haven't noticed any issues with coverage here in our New York office, but several users have taken to Verizon's customer support forums saying that they've either completely lost their 4G signals or have seen it come and go all day.

According to Engadget, Verizon has acknowledged the user complaints and in a statement said they are investigating. According to the company, users are still able to make calls, send text messages, and access data networks. 3G has been unaffected, Verizon said.

This is the third time Verizon has run into problems with its 4G network. At the beginning of the month, the company's network went down for about a day, before being restored. A second outage, which occurred just a week ago, took down the network for several hours.

Verizon has been vague about the reasons for the outages, but each time the company has said that their engineers have repaired the problem. Here's hoping this outage doesn't last too long.

