How to Use Work Spaces in iOS 11 on the iPad

iOS 11 adds a ton of multitasking tricks to the iPad, and one of our favorites is Work Spaces, the new way you'll interact with paired apps. Now, when you pair apps together in Split View mode, they stay together, rather than becoming separated if you open another app.

You'll find this to be extremely valuable once you've figured out which app pairings (such as Safari and Mail) work well together and you'll want to use at the same time. Before you get started, make sure to fill your Dock with your most important apps, as that's you'll need the Dock to pair apps.

So, here's how to become a master of your Work Spaces in iOS 11:

1. Tap an app to open it.

2. Swipe up from the bottom.

3. Drag an app icon (one you want to use with the first app) to the left or right side of the screen.

4. Repeat steps 1, 2 and 3 as necessary.

5. Double click the Home button to see your Spaces.

Now you're a master of setting up Work Spaces!

