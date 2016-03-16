How to Use Google Inbox's Smart Reply

Google Inbox's Smart Reply is great on mobile — just open an email and the app will scan its contents to provide potential replies. It's a huge time saver, and now you can find the same feature on desktop browsers, as well. Here's how to use Google Inbox's Smart Replies to send pre-written responses to your friends:

1. Log in to inbox.google.com

2. Open an email from your inbox.

3. Read your email and click on an option from the bottom. You can also write your own reply.

The reply will automatically fill with your chosen auto-response.

4. Click send.