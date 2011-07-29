Toshiba Plans Software Fix for Thrive Tablet Sleep Issues

When we reviewed the Toshiba Thrive, we experienced a serious problem with the 10-inch Android tablet. On several occasions, it simply would not wake from sleep and had to be rebooted, causing us to lose whatever we were working . We're not the only ones whose Thrive went into a coma and now Toshiba has finally announced a fix, due next week.

A Toshiba PR rep told this morning:

Toshiba recently became aware that a limited number of Thrive Tablet users were experiencing Resume issues when in Sleep mode. We have heard from a Toshiba source that a software update to resolve this issue will be available early next week and can be accessed from the Service Station utility app found on the Thrive at that time. This will improve sleep-and-resume performance, as well as enhance the multimedia playback capabilities of the device.

We look forward to seeing whether this update not only fixes the "coma" problem, but also improves the Thrive's overall user experience.