Top 7 Windows 8 Tablets

The Windows 8 tablet market is growing by the day, but not every new slate is a winner. To help ensure you get the most bang for your buck, we've rounded up the best Windows 8 tablets on the market. Many of these devices are available with optional styli, keyboard docks and other accessories which not only add to their functionality and but greatly increase your productivity. If you're interested in a Windows 8 slate, these are the ones to buy.

Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2

With nearly 10 hours of battery life and an optional stylus that's great for note-taking, Lenovo's ThinkPad Tablet 2 is the finest Windows 8 tablet to pass through our lab. Add in an optional keyboard dock that offers tactile feedback and comfort on par with the company's laptop keyboards, and you've got the best reason to purchase a Windows 8 tablet yet.

Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2 Review

Samsung ATIV Smart PC Pro 700T

Samsung's ATIV Smart PC features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD paired with a gorgeous 1080p display making it one of the most powerful Windows 8 tablets on the market. An optional keyboard dock and active stylus help round out the package.

Samsung ATIV Smart PC Pro 700T Review

Acer Iconia W510

Acer's 10.1-inch Iconia W510 is an attractive Windows 8 tablet that features an optional keyboard dock, helping to enhance user productivity while pushing the slate's battery life beyond the 15-hour mark. The W510's Acer Ring function gives users quick access to their favorite apps, photos, documents, videos and device controls.

Acer Iconia W510 Review

ASUS VivoTab Smart

Starting at $499, ASUS' VivoTab Smart offers users the power of Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system, giving you access to all of the x86 Windows programs you know and love. A camera capable of capturing razor sharp images, 64GB of onboard storage and another 32GB in the cloud and a battery life north of 8 hours make the VivoTab Smart a value proposition too good to be ignored.

ASUS VivoTab Smart Review

Dell Latitude 10

Looking for all-day battery life? How does nearly 18 hours sound? That's what you can expect to get out of Dell's Latitude 10 when equipped with its optional 4-cell battery. An optional desktop dock, stylus, keyboard and mouse help turn the 10-inch Latitude 10 into a serious productivity machine.

Dell Latitude 10 Review

Acer Iconia W700-6465

Acer's Iconia W700-6465 is a gorgeous 11-inch slate that packs the power of an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. With a razor sharp display resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a long-lasting battery, the Acer's Iconia W700 may just be the tablet Windows 8 users have been looking for.

Acer Iconia W700-6465 Review

HP Envy x2

The HP Envy x2 is a attractive and versatile 11-incher that, when paired with its optional keyboard dock, can give you nearly 12 hours of battery life before calling it quits. A host of pre-installed software offerings and an excellent 8-megapixel rear-facing camera help make this a slate worth checking out.

HP Envy x2 Review