Top 10 Nook HD+ Apps

Your Barnes & Noble Nook HD+ has an attractive, high-res screen, but if you don't want to just view HD movies and books on it, you're going to need some apps . Although the Nook HD+'s app store is tiny in comparison to Amazon's App Store and Google Play, there are still several key titles. These are the ten Nook HD+ apps you need to download.

Flipboard (free)

Popular news aggregator app Flipboard compiles all the stories you want to read in attractive, easy-to-read magazines. Users can pick the news topics they're interested in or build their own magazines by author, publication or topic, and even pull in news from their favorite social media sites. You can even save articles to read later using Instapaper, Pocket or Readability.

Angry Birds Star Wars ($2.99)

Rovio's latest installation in the "Angry Birds" series is available on your Nook HD Plus, so you can help the Rebel birds use lightsabers, the Force and Jedi powers to fight off the Pigtroopers. "Angry Birds Star Wars" integrates beloved Star Wars characters such as Han Solo and Luke Skywalker into the franchise's traditional gameplay while providing more than 100 levels in locations like Tatooine and the Death Star.

Ultimate Notepad ($0.99)

Every device needs a basic notepad for jotting down reminders or to-do lists on the fly. Ultimate Notepad has the ability to color-code notes based on subject, date or other key information. Plus, users can search their notes for exactly what they need, and back up and restore notes to a microSD Card.

Dropbox (free)

You have all of your photos, videos and documents saved to Dropbox so you can access important info anywhere -- your Nook HD Plus included. The free service automatically saves your files to all of your devices that have the Dropbox app installed. Plus, users can save email attachments straight to their Dropbox, and edit documents right from the app.

NOAA Now ($0.99)

Whether you're an aspiring meteorologist or just need to know the forecast, NOAA Now provides the latest updates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In case of emergency, NOAA Now provides severe weather and satellite images of upcoming storms.

Twitter (free)

Although you can't get Facebook for your Nook HD Plus, you can access Twitter. Twitter for Nook HD Plus has all the Android app's functionality, letting you tweet from anywhere, view tweets from those you follow in real-time and use the Discover feature to see what's currently popular.

Netflix (free)

Watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere with the Netflix app for Nook HD Plus. If you start a show or movie on your notebook but want to continue it later on your Nook HD Plus, Netflix will hold your place. The service also offers thousands of titles and adds new episodes and movies regularly, so you'll never get bored.

Quickoffice Pro ($4.99)

Have an hour to kill and want to get some work done? Quickoffice Pro makes that a cinch, offering an office suite where users can create, view and edit Word documents, Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations. You can access your files from your Google Docs, Dropbox, Box, Huddle, SugarSync and MobileMe accounts, or from your microSD Card.

The Secret of Grisly Manor ($0.99)

Mystery games are always fun, and "The Secret of Grisly Manor" is an engrossing app for children and adults alike. The game starts in Grisly Manor, where the protagonist's grandfather has disappeared. "The Secret of Grisly Manor" presents puzzles in the form of familiar objects, and as you solve the puzzles you earn clues to ultimately solve the mystery of Grisly Manor.

Rhapsody (free)

The popular Internet radio app is available on your Nook HD Plus, so you can listen to your favorite songs on the go. Rhapsody gives users access to millions of songs, with new releases every week. You can create and download playlists directly to your device, and choose from curated staff picks.

