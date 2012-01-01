Top 12 Tech Trends to Watch for 2012

Tech in 2011 may have been dominated by Apple--from the company's new MacBook Airs and the iPad 2 to the game-changing Siri--but 2012 promises to be anything but a one-player game. Whether it's Microsoft's radical new Windows 8 operating system or Nvidia and Qualcomm pushing the quad-core envelope, there are plenty of horses in the mobile tech race.

To say that the coming year will see plenty of hardware and software innovations is an understatement. We expect widespread adoption of mobile payment systems and Apple's Siri inspiring a rash of voice-recognition competitors. Wearable fitness tech and apps inside cars will also be huge. Check out each of these trends to get a sneak peek of what's in store for your mobile future.