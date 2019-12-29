Latest Features

Trending

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

How AMD Ryzen whooped Intel on gaming laptop battery life

By Rami Tabari

We put the Asus Zephyrus G14, the longest-lasting gaming laptop, through multiple battery tests. Here’s how AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 CPU kept it alive so long.

MacBook Air 2020 vs. Surface Laptop 3 face-off: Which is best?

By Sean Riley

The MacBook Air 2020 and the Surface Laptop 3 have a lot in common, but which will come out on top in our face-off comparing the two across a range of specs and features?

Oculus Rift S vs. HTC Vive Cosmos

Oculus Rift S vs. HTC Vive Cosmos: Which VR headset wins?

By Rami Tabari

The Oculus Rift S and HTC Vive Cosmos are the most popular VR headsets around. Let’s see how they stack up against each other.

Xbox Series X PS5 coronavirus

Xbox Series X, PS5: The fate of consoles in the face of coronavirus

By Rami Tabari

Even if coronavirus ceased right now, it’s already had a detrimental effect on the Xbox Series X and PS5. Here’s where the next-gen consoles stand.

Final Fantasy XIII 10th Anniversary

Final Fantasy XIII retrospective: 10 years later and I’m still in love

By Mohammad Tabari

Even after 10 years, Final Fantasy XIII’s impressive combat, compelling visuals and memorable soundtrack hold up.

Laptop battery life

Laptop battery life estimates are rarely accurate — here's how they vary by brand

By Kimberly Gedeon

The advertised battery life of many laptop companies have been askew from our own battery life tests, and we've dived into investigating why this is the case.

Razer Naga Left-handed Edition

Left behind: The quest for the left-handed Razer Naga

By Rami Tabari

With the Razer Naga: Left-handed Edition launching in 2020, we sat down to talk with the design director about why Razer is the only company making a left-handed gaming mouse.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 vs. Apple MacBook Air

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 vs. Apple MacBook Air: Which laptop wins?

By Phillip Tracy

We've put the Surface Laptop 3 up against the MacBook Air to help you decide which portable flagship is right for you.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 vs. Apple MacBook Pro: Which laptop wins?

By Rami Tabari

The 13-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is finally out and about, but how does it fare against Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro? We put them to the test.

ESA

ESA President: Gaming ‘should be celebrated’

By Sherri L. Smith

The ESA President sits down to talk about the Game Generation.

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition vs. MacBook Pro: Which laptop wins?

By Rami Tabari

The redesigned Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) is one of the top content-creating laptops around, but can the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition dethrone it?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 2) vs. MacBook Pro: Which laptop wins?

By Phillip Tracy

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme and the MacBook Pro (16-inch) are excellent options for power users, but which one is best?

10 Years with iPad: Better with age

By Sherri L. Smith

From low-res displays to AR capabilities, the iPad has changed dramatically over the years.

Lenovo Yoga C940 vs. HP Spectre x360 13: Which laptop wins?

By Phillip Tracy

Lenovo's Yoga C940 and HP's Spectre x360 13 are two of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, but which one should you buy?

Asus ROG Strix Scar III vs. Razer Blade 15: Which gaming laptop wins?

By Rami Tabari

We tested the Asus ROG Strix Scar III and the Razer Blade 15 configured at the same price, but which gaming laptop is better?

Lenovo Yoga C940 vs. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Which laptop wins?

By Phillip Tracy

Lenovo's new Yoga C940 is a top 2-in-1 laptop but can it dethrone the XPS 13 2-in-1?

Surface Laptop 3, AMD vs. Intel: Don't buy the wrong one

By Phillip Tracy

Microsoft sells two Surface Laptop 3 models, an AMD and an Intel model. We compare the consumer and business models so you can buy the best version.

HP Spectre x360 (Late 2019) vs. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Which laptop wins?

By Phillip Tracy

HP's redesigned Spectre x360 13 is an outstanding laptop, but should you buy it instead of Dell's class-leading XPS 13 2-in-1? We compared these laptops to help you decide.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti vs. GTX 1650: Which GPU is right for you?

By Rami Tabari

When you're shopping for a budget gaming laptop, you'll have to choose between an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 GPU. But which one is right for you?

Apple keyboard face-off: Are the MacBook Pro's 'scissor' keys really better?

By LAPTOP Staff

There is a clear winner