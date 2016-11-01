24-inch Collapsing Display Pops Up on Kickstarter

Even if you get a big, 17-inch laptop, it still doesn't compare to the extra real-estate you get from an external monitor. On Kickstarter, Arovia's Spontaneous Pop-up Display (SPUD) blew past its initial goal with a month and a half to go.

SPUD is a 24-inch, 720p projector-based display the folds down to a very portable brick; It's 7.5 x 2.2 x 5.6 inches on its largest side and is just under 2 pounds. Arovia claims that the screen won't wrinkle like other projector screens thanks to a patented design.

When it went live, Arovia has a goal of $33,000 for its Kickstarter, but as of this writing, it's already earned over $75,000 with 44 days to go. After Early Bird prices run out, a SPUD will run you $399 through the crowdfunding service. Stretch goals include a speaker (at $100,000) and better battery life (an improvement form 6 to 10 hours at $250,000).

The SPUD is compatible with anything that supports HDMI out, including laptops, game consoles, compute sticks and even phones (through adapters).

According to the company's timeline, final products should ship to backers in June 2017.

