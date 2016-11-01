24-inch Collapsing Display Pops Up on Kickstarter

Even if you get a big, 17-inch laptop, it still doesn't compare to the extra real-estate you get from an external monitor. On Kickstarter, Arovia's Spontaneous Pop-up Display (SPUD) blew past its initial goal with a month and a half to go.
SPUD is a 24-inch, 720p projector-based display the folds down to a very portable brick; It's 7.5 x 2.2 x 5.6 inches on its largest side and is just under 2 pounds. Arovia claims that the screen won't wrinkle like other projector screens thanks to a patented design.
When it went live, Arovia has a goal of $33,000 for its Kickstarter, but as of this writing, it's already earned over $75,000 with 44 days to go. After Early Bird prices run out, a SPUD will run you $399 through the crowdfunding service. Stretch goals include a speaker (at $100,000) and better battery life (an improvement form 6 to 10 hours at $250,000).
MORE: Best Laptop Docking Stations
The SPUD is compatible with anything that supports HDMI out, including laptops, game consoles, compute sticks and even phones (through adapters).
According to the company's timeline, final products should ship to backers in June 2017.
Laptop Upgrade Guide
- How to Tell If You Can Upgrade Your Laptop
- How to Install an mSATA SSD Boot Drive
- How to Upgrade Your Laptop’s Hard Drive to an SSD
- How to Install an M.2 SSD in the Lenovo ThinkPad T440s
- How to Upgrade the RAM on the Lenovo ThinkPad T440s
- How to Upgrade the RAM (Memory) on a Laptop
- How to Upgrade the SSD in Your MacBook Pro
- How to Upgrade Your Alienware 17’s SSD and Hard Drive
- How to Upgrade Your Alienware 17's RAM
- How to Upgrade Your Dell XPS 13's SSD
- How to Upgrade Your ThinkPad 13's RAM
- How to Upgrade Your ThinkPad 13's SSD
- How to Upgrade Your ThinkPad T460s' RAM
- How to Upgrade Your ThinkPad T460s' SSD