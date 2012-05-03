Trending

Sony Mobile Announces Xperia Mobile Gaming Arena for Competitive Gaming

Sony Mobile, in partnership with Gameloft and Major League Gaming (an organizer and promoter of organized competitive gaming events), has announced the creation of the first-ever online competitive gaming platform for mobile devices--Xperia Mobile Gaming Arena. The service gives players using a variety of mobile devices, including Android and iOS, the opportunity to compete against one another for more than $10,000 in prizes. 

Participation is easy--after linking their Major League Gaming and Gameloft accounts and playing a featured Xperia Mobile Gaming Arena title, players' ranking are automatically added to the arena's leaderboard. The service will launch with Gameloft's first-person shooter Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nationswith additional titles rolling out in the coming months. Modern Combat 3 has been specifically enhanced for Sony's own Xperia Play gaming phone, which has been named the official mobile handset of Major League Gaming.