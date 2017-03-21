Save Up to $100 on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro at Amazon, Best Buy

Apple finally refreshed its iPad line this morning with a new $329 iPad that replaces the now defunct iPad Air. As expected, retailers responded with price cuts of their own. First up is Amazon, which is offering the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 32GB model in Rose Gold for $520. That's $79 under Apple's price and the best price you can currently find for this iPad.

One of the many benefits of the iPad Pro line is that it houses a desktop-like A9X processor. (Apple's new iPad uses the A9 CPU). That's because the iPad Pro was intended to be a laptop replacement, whereas the iPad is still seen as a tablet for media consumption. Other benefits of the iPad Pro are a 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP FaceTime camera, and the ability to record 4K video. By comparison, the new iPad has an 8-MP camera, 1.2-MP FaceTime camera, and maxes out at 1080p video recording.

But Amazon isn't the only retailer with iPad Pro discounts. If you need more storage space, Best Buy is taking $100 off all 9.7-inch iPad Pro 128GB models in all colors.

Both Amazon's and Best Buy's deals could end at any time, so act fast if you want a new iPad Pro.