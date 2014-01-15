Samsung May Challenge Nokia with 5-inch Windows Phone Soon

Although Nokia’s Lumia handsets are the star of Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 platform, Samsung may not be giving up just yet. Despite Samsung’s large focus on Android-powered flagships, the Galaxy gadget maker could have a new Windows Phone 8 smartphone in the works.

A user agent profile that recently appeared on Samsung’s website refers to a smartphone with a 1080p display. Internet Explorer is listed under the Web browser description, and Windows is found underneath the Open Mobile Alliance Provisioning header. The biggest giveaway, however, is that Windows Mobile Lab is listed as a partner along with Samsung at the top of the document.

MORE: Best Smartphones 2014

The model number referred to in the document, SM-W750V, is consistent with previous leaks that surfaced at the end of 2013. Shipping documents from December hint that the SM-W750V device could come with a 5-inch display, and the same model number also recently appeared in an approval by the North American Bluetooth SIG.

Samsung has a few Windows Phone 8 smartphones on the market under its ATIV moniker, but like HTC the company has found most of its success in the Android platform. If the SM-W750V turns out to be legitimate, it will be the first Samsung Windows Phone handset since the OS was updated with support for 1080p displays in October.