Samsung Tweets Shadowy Image of Galaxy S4

Samsung's big Galaxy S4 unveiling doesn't happen until Thursday, but that hasn't stopped the company from teasing us with hints about its next flagship phone. This evening, Samsung's U.S. Mobile unit tweeted the darkened image above, showing what appears to be the Galaxy S4. With its rounded edges and shiny sides, the phone looks a bit like the leaked images we saw earlier this week, though we can't tell if there's a speaker bar above the Samsung logo.

While we can't tell much about the phone from this picture besides its shape, it looks like Samsung won't be making any radical design changes from its tried and true formula. The company has used glossy plastic rounded chassis on its Galaxy phones for a long time and, according to CNET's Roger Cheng, will continue to do so on the Galaxy S4. Samsung Executive VP Y.H. Lee reportedly told Cheng that the company continues to use soft plastic because it makes manufacturing easier and allows the company to have a removable back on its phone.

Even if the Samsung Galaxy S4's design won't break any new ground, its new features could turn a few heads. A series of Internet rumors and alleged leaks claims that the handset will have an octa-core CPU, 1080p screen, 13-MP camera and eye-detection scrolling. We'll find out what the Galaxy S4 has for sure on Thursday evening.